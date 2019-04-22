SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga freshman Filip Petrusev has declared for the 2019 NBA draft.

He is expected to go through the process before returning to school, according to KREM Sports Director Brenna Greene.

New NCAA rules allow all college players to submit their names for NBA Draft consideration without penalty.

Petrusev, who is from Serbia, came to Gonzaga as one of the best young proespects in Europe. He held other scholarship offers from Kansas, Virginia, Utah, Tennessee, Florida, Maryland, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Arizona, Creighton, Illinois, Indiana, Stanford and Texas Tech.

Petrusev has appeared in 32 games for the Zags, averaging 11.4 minutes. He scored an average of 6.5 points per game and had 87 total rebounds. He scored a season-high 15 points and added five rebounds against Saint Mary’s during the 2018-19 season.

Petrusev was also named to the WCC All-Freshman Team.

Gonzaga’s junior forward Killian Tillie is the latest Zag to declare for the NBA Draft ahead of Petrusev. The two join Brandon Clarke, Rui Hachimura and Zach Norvell Jr.

Gonzaga is expecting the departure of both Clarke and Hachimura.

