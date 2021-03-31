Gonzaga, former players celebrate Bulldogs clinching spot in Final Four

Both current and former players celebrated the Bulldogs dominant Elite 8 victory as the team secured their spot in the program's second-ever Final Four.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The #1 Gonzaga Bulldogs beat the #6 USC Trojans 85-66 in the Elite 8 on Tuesday to secure the program's second-ever Final Four appearance.

The Bulldogs dominated the Trojans from the start, with sophomore forward Drew Timme leading all scorers with 23 points. Senior forward Corey Kispert and freshman guard Jalen Suggs both added 18 of their own. Suggs was two assists short of a triple-double.

Both former and current players and the team itself took to social media after the win to celebrate the team's win as they remain undefeated at 30-0. The Zags will play next on Saturday.

