Gonzaga explores option to allow players' families back into stands

SPOKANE, Wash. — As Washington's East region goes into Phase 2 on Sunday, Gonzaga is exploring the possibility of allowing players' immediate families back into the stands at McCarthey Athletic Center, per a school spokesperson.
Gonzaga has their last scheduled home stand beginning next week against Saint Mary's on Thursday and ending Saturday, which is senior night, against San Diego. It is a priority to try to get parents in the stands for that game in particular.
As of publishing, the school is not exploring allowing other fans in the stands.
The Zags could potentially add more home games to end out their season, as they moved their final road trip of the season up to last week due to COVID cancellations, but that remains to be seen. As of right now, they are completely free their final week of the season.