Gonzaga explores option to allow players' families back into stands

SPOKANE, Wash. — As Washington's East region goes into Phase 2 on Sunday, Gonzaga is exploring the possibility of allowing players' immediate families back into the stands at McCarthey Athletic Center, per a school spokesperson.

Gonzaga has their last scheduled home stand beginning next week against Saint Mary's on Thursday and ending Saturday, which is senior night, against San Diego. It is a priority to try to get parents in the stands for that game in particular.

As of publishing, the school is not exploring allowing other fans in the stands.