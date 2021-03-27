Gonzaga, Creighton presidents enter friendly wager over Sweet 16 game

Creighton President Daniel Hendrickson, S.J., said on Twitter that he will send a case of famous Omaha Steaks to Spokane if the Zags win.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The presidents of Gonzaga University and Creighton University have a friendly wager on Sunday’s Sweet 16 game.

"I have a box of Omaha Steaks that says the Bluejays pull off the upset of the century over the Bulldogs. Are you in," Hendrickson said on Twitter.

If the Bluejays win, Gonzaga President Thayne McCulloh said he will send a crate of Washington apples and wine to Nebraska.

"I am IN! I accept your challenge have a case of FABULOUS wine and a box of Washington Gala Apples that says the Bulldogs ultimately prevail," McCulloh responded to Hendrickson’s tweet.

Indeed. No matter how this amazing contest ends up, @CreightonPres, we too will make a contribution to a Omaha-area charity of your choice! #service #faith @jesuitcolleges — Thayne M. McCulloh (@Gonzaga_Prez) March 25, 2021

Both presidents agree that, in addition to a shipment to the winning college, Omaha Steaks or crates of Washington apples will be donated to the local food bank.

The two Jesuit universities play each other Sunday at 11:10 a.m. A Jesuit school hasn’t won a Men’s NCAA tournament since 1984. That’s when Georgetown brought home the trophy and it’s only been done by four other schools.

Marquette, Loyola Chicago, San Francisco twice and Holy Cross were the teams prior.

These colleges and universities have a strong focus on their Catholic faith and higher learning.