Gonzaga vs BYU: How to watch Thursday’s college basketball game

The Gonzaga Bulldogs continue their road trip with a game at Brigham Young University on Thursday.

PROVO, Utah — It should be quite the atmosphere, as the Gonzaga Bulldogs head to BYU for a West Coast Conference matchup.

The game will be the final time the two teams meet in Provo, Utah before BYU leaves the WCC at the end of the school year. BYU announced the game is sold out.

The Zags are now up to No. 8 in the latest AP Poll and have won 9 games in a row. Gonzaga is 14-3 on the season.

BYU could use a win against Gonzaga to bolster its chances for an NCAA Tournament bid. The Cougars are 13-6 on the season. The team has been much stronger at home (8-1) versus games played elsewhere (5-5).

For those of you wondering what channel the Gonzaga-BYU game is on, here are the details.

The Gonzaga vs BYU basketball game starts at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 12. Fans can watch the game on ESPN. The game will also stream on Watch ESPN.

Gonzaga heads to BYU as the final matchup in a three-game road trip.

The Zags notched two tight wins last week on the road. On Thursday, Gonzaga rallied for a 77-75 win at San Francisco. Rasir Bolton scored on a follow-up shot with 7 seconds left to seal the win for the Zags. On Saturday, Gonzaga won 81-76 at Santa Clara, behind a career-high 20 points from Nolan Hickman.

BYU is 3-1 in WCC play this season after a loss to Loyola Marymount University last week. The loss snapped a seven-game win streak for the Cougars.

The two teams will meet again on Feb. 11 in Spokane.

Watch Locked on Zags on KREM 2+. New episodes post daily. Click here to learn how to add KREM 2+ to Roku and Fire TV.

Upcoming Gonzaga men’s basketball schedule

Jan. 12: Gonzaga at Brigham Young (BYU)

Jan. 14: Gonzaga vs Portland

Jan. 19: Gonzaga vs Loyola Marymount

Jan. 21: Gonzaga at Pacific

Jan. 28: Gonzaga at Portland

Feb. 2: Gonzaga vs Santa Clara

Feb. 4: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s

Feb. 9: Gonzaga vs San Francisco

Feb. 11: Gonzaga vs Brigham Young (BYU)

Feb. 16: Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount

Feb. 18: Gonzaga at Pepperdine

Feb. 23: Gonzaga vs San Diego

Feb. 25: Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s

Mar. 1: Gonzaga vs Chicago State

