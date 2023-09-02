Gonzaga vs BYU: How to watch Saturday’s college basketball game

Gonzaga and BYU meet for what could be the final time on the basketball court as rivals in the West Coast Conference.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga men’s basketball team once again has its sights on a conference championship as it takes on BYU at home.

No. 16 Gonzaga is coming off a big win over San Francisco on Thursday, but perhaps the bigger news is the loss by No. 15 Saint Mary’s to LMU. With that loss, Gonzaga once again has a shot at winning the West Coast Conference regular season title if it can win out.

As for Saturday’s game, with BYU leaving the WCC after this season, this will be the final time these teams meet in the regular season as conference rivals. BYU has been inconsistent in conference play so far, and currently ranks 5th in the WCC.

Game time and how to watch

For those of you wondering what channel the Gonzaga-BYU game is on, here are the details.

The Gonzaga vs BYU basketball game starts at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 11. The game will air on ESPN2. Streaming will be available on Watch ESPN.

Bulldogs vs Cougars

Gonzaga has a lot to prove as it closes out the season. The Bulldogs are now 20-5 overall on the season and 9-2 in conference play. That’s a good record, but below the expectations for a program that started the season ranked No. 2 in the country.

Gonzaga did get some good news on Thursday, when Saint Mary’s lost to LMU. The Zags still trail Saint Mary’s by one game in the WCC, but the team’s face each other later this month to close out conference play.

Gonzaga is also playing for seeding in the NCAA Tournament. Most bracket predictions have Gonzaga slotted as a number four or five seed. They would love to move up, but more importantly, they want to make sure they don’t slide any further.

BYU has seen their season slip away in conference play. The Cougars are 16-11 overall but remain a dangerous team.

The last time these two teams met, Gonzaga won 75-74 on a go-ahead 3-pointer from Julian Strawther.

Upcoming Gonzaga men’s basketball schedule

Feb. 11: Gonzaga vs Brigham Young (BYU)

Feb. 16: Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount

Feb. 18: Gonzaga at Pepperdine

Feb. 23: Gonzaga vs San Diego

Feb. 25: Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s

Mar. 1: Gonzaga vs Chicago State

