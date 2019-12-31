SPOKANE, Wash. — Filip Petrusev scored 22 points as top-ranked Gonzaga beat Detroit Mercy 93-72 to wrap up the non-conference season.Ryan Woolridge had 21 points and eight assists for Gonzaga (14-1), which earlier retained the No. 1 ranking in the poll for the second week. Gonzaga had not played since Dec. 21. Drew Timme scored 13 points and Anton Watson 11 for the Zags.Antoine Davis scored 31 points for Detroit Mercy (2-12), which was playing the nation's top-ranked team for the first time since they lost to Michigan in the 1977 NCAA Tournament in Dick Vitale's last game as the Titans coach.

