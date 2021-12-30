Gonzaga MBB game at Loyola Marymount postponed due to 'health and safety protocols'

This is the second time this week that a Gonzaga men's basketball game has been postponed, along with two women's games.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga men's basketball's game at Loyola Marymount University on Saturday has been postponed, the university said in a press release on Thursday.

The game has been postponed due to Gonzaga University's "healthy and safety protocols," according to the press release. It's unclear if this is related to COVID-19 and a spokesperson for Gonzaga Athletics was unable to share additional information.

This is the second time this week that a Gonzaga men's basketball game has been postponed. The team's game against the University of San Diego, which was planned for Thursday, will not played due to a COVID-19-related protocol within San Diego's program. The schools will work with the WCC to reschedule the game.

Meanwhile, the Gonzaga women’s basketball team will not play two games this week due to COVID-19-related protocol within GU’s program. The game against San Francisco on Thursday and Saturday’s game against Loyola are both postponed. The women's basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 8, between Gonzaga and Santa Clara will also not be played as scheduled due to a COVID-19-related protocol within Santa Clara's program.

Gonzaga is also working on rescheduling the jersey ceremony for Courtney Vandersloot for a later date. Single-game ticket purchasers may request a refund for all games from the Gonzaga Athletics Ticket Office.