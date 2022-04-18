No. 12 Gonzaga baseball takes down No. 2 Oregon State

The Beavers are the highest ranked baseball team the Zags have ever beaten in program history.

CORVALLIS, Ore. — On a historic day already for the Zags, the team made more history.

The team defeated No. 2 Oregon State 13-6 in Corvallis Monday night, which is the highest ranked opponent Gonzaga has ever beaten in program history.

Monday morning, the Bulldogs achieved their highest ranking ever in head coach Mark Machtolf's 19-year tenure at the Gonzaga helm and their third highest ranking ever. The highest they've ever been ranked is No. 8 in 1980.

Gonzaga scored 11 runs in the first three innings of the game and added two more on for assurance over the next six. In particular, the third inning was very kind to the Zags as they put up seven runs in that frame. Meanwhile, the Beavers scored six runs in the first two innings and never scored again.

Pitcher Jacob Rutherford was the star of the day for the Zags as he pitched 4.2 innings, only allowing one run and recording six strikeouts.

Gonzaga had five players record two RBI. Those players were Enzo Apodaca, Grayson Sterling, Stephen Lund, Jack Machtolf and Ezra Samperi. Samperi was the lone Zag to hit a triple in the game. No Zags hit a homerun.

The Bulldogs recorded 17 hits and 11 RBI overall. They also held the No. 2 team in the country to just ten hits. As you would imagine with 17 hits, the Zags had an excellent performance at the plate, only getting struck out by the Beavers four times. The Zags overall hit .386.