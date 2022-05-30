Gonzaga baseball selected to play in NCAA Tournament

Unfortunately, the Zags did not get an NCAA regional and will have to travel across the country to play.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs found out they will head to Virginia Tech to begin their NCAA Tournament run on Monday. They were selected as the regional's No. 2 seed.

The other two teams rounding out their regional are No. 3 seeded Columbia and No. 4 seeded Wright State. The Zags' first game will be on Friday, June 3 against Columbia. The time is yet to be announced.

Virginia Tech received the No. 4 overall seed in the tournament, so this will be a tall ask for GU. The Bulldogs have never won a regional before.

This selection was a real stunner, as many people thought GU would be placed closer to home in Corvallis due to their success with a 36-17 record this season. Instead, they get sent to the completely opposite side of the country in Blacksburg.

The Bulldogs had hopes of hosting their own regional for the first time in program history, but those hopes were dashed when GU lost the WCC Tournament this weekend to San Diego 15-12.

Gonzaga has had a historic season as they won the WCC regular-season championship and for the first time in program history won every single conference series. The Bulldogs were ranked as high as tenth in the country at one point during the season.