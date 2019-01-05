CORVALLIS, Ore. — After not being able to stop No. 3 Stanford's come back last week, Gonzaga was able to stop this week's No. 3 team in the country, Oregon State, from getting back into their contest on Tuesday. Gonzaga defeated the Beavers 6-3.

Troy Johnston had a two-run homer in the fourth to give Gonzaga a 3-0 lead. Guthrie Morrison had an RBI earlier in the fourth as well. The team then added two runs in the sixth on a passed ball at home. Gonzaga's final run came in the seventh due to a balk.

Oregon State scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth, but Gonzaga was able to hold off the Beavers.

Oregon State won the NCAA national championship in 2018.

Gonzaga is now 24-17 on the season, and has a home stand this weekend against Saint Mary's starting on Friday at 6 PM.