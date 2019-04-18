LAS VEGAS — Editor's Note: The above video is a look-back at the best moments of Gonzaga's 2018-2019 season by KREM Sports Director Brenna Greene.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs got good news on Thursday as four-star guard recruit Julian Strawther from Liberty High School in Las Vegas verbally committed to the Zags on Twitter.

Strawther announced his decision on Twitter Thursday afternoon. He thanked his school, his teammates and wrote about his late mother in the post before ending it by announcing his verbal commitment.

"I'd like to announce that I am 110 percent committed to Gonzaga University," Strawther wrote at the end of his announcement.

Strawther is listed as the 36th best player in the class of 2020 on ESPN. He is listed at 6-foot 6-inches and 220 pounds on ESPN.

