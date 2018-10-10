SPOKANE, Wash. — A former Gonzaga basketball player popped the question to his girlfriend and she said yes!
Nigel Williams-Goss announced his engagement to girlfriend Kirstyn Thomas on Instagram. He posted photos of the two in Greece with the caption, "Let's make it a forever thing."
Let’s make it a forever thing... ❤️💍 . . . . PC: @abbeyroad67 📸
Williams-Goss is now playing basketball overaseas. He was scheduled to play for the Utah Jazz and instead signed with a team in Belgrade in 2017.
Now he plays for Greek basketball league Olympiacos B.C.
Williams-Goss was the 22nd GU player selected in the NBA Draft all-time. He was the 55th pick overall in the 2017 NBA Draft.