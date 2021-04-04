Former Gonzaga players, local leaders react to Bulldogs thrilling buzzer beater win

SPOKANE, Wash. — The #1 Gonzaga Bulldogs beat #11 UCLA 93-90 in overtime in the Final Four to secure their spot in the National Championship on a thrilling buzzer beater by Jalen Suggs.
Suggs pulled up from just inside half-court and banked in a three as time expired to put the Bulldogs in the title game over the Bruins.
Former players, local leaders and the Gonzaga men's basketball Twitter account itself reacted to the shot on social media as the Bulldogs continue to chase a historic perfect season and the first national title in the program's history.
Here's some of the best reactions from former players, local leaders and the Gonzaga Twitter account itself.
