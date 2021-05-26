Drew Timme officially returning to Gonzaga for junior season

Timme will be a favorite for the preseason national player of the year award.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Editor’s note: The above video about Gonzaga’s Drew Timme aired on March 19, 2020

It's long been suspected but now it's officially confirmed: Drew Timme is returning to Gonzaga for his junior season.

Timme will be one of, if not the favorite, for every preseason national player of the year award.

“After reviewing options with my family, I’ve decided to return to Gonzaga,” Timme said in a statement issued through Gonzaga. “I am excited to come back to Spokane and continue my collegiate career. I appreciate everything I’ve learned so far from the Gonzaga coaching staff, and look forward to growing my game more. I love playing at GU, being a part of the program, and can’t wait to play in front of the best fans in the country again.”

Timme returns to Gonzaga after averaging 19 points and seven rebounds per game last season. He also led the WCC in shooting percentage at 65.5% per game.

He won the Karl Malone Award this past season, which is given to college basketball's top power forward. He was also named a second team All-American by the AP, NABC, and USBWA.

Timme really took center stage in the NCAA Tournament where he was named the West Region's Most Outstanding Player after averaging 20.3 points per game during the tournament on 64.9% shooting from the field.

In order to make the jump to the next level, Timme needs to work on his three point shot as he went 6-for-21 (28.6%) from beyond the arc this season.