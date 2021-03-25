Drew Timme's mustache has helped spotlight his dynamic play

The star forward for the Zags has gone viral because of his horseshoe mustache and dominant performance during the NCAA Tournament.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane has no shortage of star athletes with hairstyles that help catapult them into the spotlight. The Drew Timme mustache is the latest to go viral.

Before him, it was Gardner Minshew over in Pullman. Some Gonzaga players like Rem Bakamus were known for their lengthy locks.

Now it’s all about the Timme Stache. The Zags are in the middle of a magical run, and right at the center of it all is a mustache that the nation is talking about.

As a player, Timme's footwork is impeccable. He can’t be stopped, and now the nation is falling in love with this mustache.

People are fascinated with Timme and that's because it’s hard not to notice him. He’s a 6’10" basketball player with facial hair that makes you think of another athlete who used to live nearby.

Timme is just following in the footsteps of those who paved the way for him.

Remember Adam Morrison? He had kind of a unique mustache and long hair thing going on. Then there’s Kelly Olynk, who would comb through his hair right after hitting a three-pointer in someone’s face.

On top of the amazing mustache that Timme is rocking, he’s a good player and dynamic scorer. This season he’s averaging nearly 19 points a game and grabbing a little over 7 rebounds. To go along with those impressive stats, he’s shooting 65.5 percent from the field, which means not too many defenders can effectively guard him.

He’s an absolute superstar at Gonzaga and the whole world is being put on notice right now.