If Drew Timme leaves Gonzaga, where does that leave the team for next season?

Drew Timme announced on Thursday that he's declaring for the NBA Draft, but he will retain his collegiate eligibility.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Drew Timme announced on Thursday that he is declaring for the NBA draft.

His statement originally did not disclose whether or not he had either not signed with an agent or had signed with an agent that was NCAA certified. That is important because if he did either of those things, then he would maintain his collegiate eligibility and could withdraw from the NBA Draft any time before June 1 at 9 PM PT to come back and play for Gonzaga. Friday night, Drew Timme's dad, Matt, confirmed that his son had hired an agent that was NCAA certified, thus keeping his eligibility.

However, those of us at KREM wanted to look into what it would mean for the Zags if Timme were to go the professional route.

THE AGE OF ANTON

Perhaps the most important news to people in Spokane: If Timme leaves, I think this absolutely means Anton Watson will start next season. Drew's departure would open the door for one of his best friends in the world to take center stage. Anton would take over at the four position, the position Timme holds right now.

Watson began his freshman year starting as Killian Tillie was injured and began his sophomore year starting for the Zags' first 17 games before the staff decided to insert Andrew Nembhard into the starting lineup. He did not start a game for the Zags this season. When he hasn't been starting the past two years, he's been the Zags' number one option off the bench. He's had his hot and cold moments in that role.

This year, he averaged 7.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. That should go up next year if he's in the starting lineup, as he averaged 18.5 minutes per game last season. For comparison, the Zags' #2 big this year, Chet Holmgren, averaged 26.4 minutes per game last year.

ZAGS GONE PORTALING

If Timme leaves, that would clear the way for Gonzaga to recruit a big time big in the transfer portal. Drew's status has to be a question potential transfers are asking about, as it would impact their playing time. After all, he was second on the team in minutes to only Andrew Nembhard.

Wednesday, highly touted Utah Valley transfer Fardaws Aimaq told ESPN's Jeff Borzello that Gonzaga was one of nine schools he was looking at after it was previously reported that the Zags hadn't made his top five. Aimaq averaged 18.9 points and finished second in the nation with 13.6 rebounds per game in 2021-2022. He also averaged 1.3 blocks per game. That would be a huge get for Gonzaga and someone to absolutely keep an eye on, especially if Timme solidifies his status in the near future.

Another note when it comes to the transfer portal is that if Timme leaves, I fully expect the Zags to go after a shot blocker who's an enforcer inside. With Anton as my projected starter at the four, I think this means that Julian Strawther will stay at the three position next year. Some fans have wondered if the Zags would go small ball and start him at the four.

BULLDOG BABIES NO MORE

With Gonzaga's 2023 recruiting class only having one big currently in forward Braden Huff, who is not expected to play immediately, Drew Timme potentially leaving could be absolutely huge news for Ben Gregg and Kaden Perry.

The duo sparingly saw playing time this year, though Perry did see more than Gregg before Perry injured his back and subsequently was out for the rest of the season. I very much doubt that the staff will get two bigs in the portal, so if Timme leaves, we will definitely see more of those two next season.

The question is, who will it be?

Traditionally, Mark Few has kept his bigs rotation at three, so, most likely, one of these two will get the majority of the minutes over the other, assuming Gonzaga gets a transfer big.

Like I said, Perry was the staff's big of choice this year between the duo, but will his back issues linger? They've been going on for nearly a year now and something to monitor as the off-season progresses.