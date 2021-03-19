Corey Kispert named finalist for Naismith National Player of the Year

Drew Timme was a semifinalist when the top ten was announced a few weeks ago, but did not make the final cut

SPOKANE, Wash. — Corey Kispert has been named a finalist for Naismith National Player of the Year by the organization.

Iowa's Luka Garza, Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu, and Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham round out the finalists.

The clear favorite for the award right now is Luka Garza. The winner of the award will be announced on April 3, the day of the Final Four.

Whoever wins will be the school's first player to win the Naismith National Player of the Year trophy.

Mark Few was named a finalist for Naismith National Coach of the Year a few days ago. He is a finalist with Baylor's Scott Drew, Michigan's Juwan Howard, and Alabama's Nate Oats.