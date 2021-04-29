21 ranked Gonzaga baseball goes on COVID pause

The Zags were slated to play both San Diego and Oregon in the next few days. Those games are now postponed, along with next weekend's series against Seattle U.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Days after getting ranked for the first time in four years, the Gonzaga baseball team received some unfortunate news on Thursday.

The Zags are going on a Covid pause and their weekend series against USD and their home game against Oregon on Monday have been postponed. Their series next weekend against Seattle U is also postponed.

Oregon was the only ranked opponent coming to the Patterson Baseball Complex this year, and this weekend's series against San Diego pitted the top two teams in the WCC against each other.

Gonzaga is slated to play at Oregon on Tuesday, May 11 and Wednesday May 12. Those games are Gonzaga's last against a ranked opponent this season.