Gonzaga women's basketball's first game canceled due to COVID-19 tracing with Oklahoma

The Zags' first game was scheduled for Friday against the Sooners.

Gonzaga women's basketball's first game of the season will not happen as their first opponent Oklahoma announced they don't have enough players to play due to coronavirus contact tracing.

The Zags and Sooners were supposed to face off at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in South Dakota on Friday. The Sooners said the team could not meet the player availability threshold and therefore would not travel to participate.

The Bulldogs' first game of the 2020-2021 season will now be on Saturday against South Dakota University at 3 p.m. Then they will take on Associated Press preseason No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday.