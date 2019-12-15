SPOKANE, Wash. — It was over early as Gonzaga women's basketball beat Texas Southern 80-45 in the McCarthey Athletic Center on Saturday.

The Zags led by 25 at halftime and by 40 at one point in the second half.

Katie Campbell, LeeAnne Wirth and Jenn Wirth score 14 points each to lead the Zags to the win. The team also had a season high in assists with 25. Jessie Loera and Kayleigh Truong had seven each.

Gonzaga held Texas Southern to just 33 percent shooting and scored 27 points off of turnovers.

The Zags improve to 9-1 for the second time in program history and for the second straight season.

Gonzaga's next contest is against Wyoming on the road on December 17th. The game starts at 5:30 p.m.

RELATED: No. 9 Gonzaga uses late 3s to beat No. 22 Washington 83-76

RELATED: Gonzaga women's basketball beats Washington State 76-53

RELATED: EWU basketball player, Shadle Park alum Tanner Groves goes viral after monster dunk