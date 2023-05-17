Gonzaga WBB taking overseas trip, will play 3 European teams in scrimmages

"The opportunity to go on a foreign tour with our team is incredibly valuable," Lisa Fortier, head coach, said. "The chance to spend time not just learning and seeing these amazing places, but also experiencing them together is incredible. I am so thankful for our university and the supporters that recognize these kind of life-changing opportunities for our student-athletes to take part in."



The trip will feature various sightseeing opportunities and city tours including landmark visits to Panathenaic Stadium and Olympic Museum, Cape Sounion on the Attica peninsula, the ancient Temple of Poseidon, and Mostar UNESCO World Heritage Site. The team will also visit the lakes, rivers and waterfalls in Krka National Park.



The Bulldogs will compete in three games against international competition during the course of the trip in Athens, Montenegro and Split.



"I am so thankful to be going on this trip to Greece and Croatia," senior Brynna Maxwell said. "I have never been to that part of the world before and it is such a privilege to be able to experience this with my teammates."



The trip was possible through charitable contributions from generous members of the Zag community who believe in the transformative power of international travel and wanted to provide this life-changing experience for our student-athletes.