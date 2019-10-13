SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga women's basketball team held their version of Kraziness in the Kennel on Saturday to introduce the community to the 2019-2020 squad.

Freshman Kayleigh Truong led all scorers with seven points. Right behind her was LeeAnne Wirth with six points.

Jill Townsend added five points. Townsend tore several ligaments in her leg this past March in the West Coast Conference tournament, so that's encouraging news.

After the game, head coach Lisa Fortier gave her analysis of the scrimmage.

"Every time we go out there it's an opportunity to be in a live situation, which we haven't had yet," she said. "It gives us a chance to execute. I thought we did well. We didn't struggle with stuff we wanted to run. We wanted to execute well, we wanted to communicate better, play hard and do all the things we're going to try to do once we play against another opponent."

