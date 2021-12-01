Next two Gonzaga women's basketball games canceled due to COVID-19

The game against San Francisco on Thursday and Saturday’s game against Loyola are both postponed.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga women’s basketball team will not play two games this week due to COVID-19 related protocol within GU’s program, according to a press release from the university.

The game against San Francisco on Thursday and Saturday’s game against Loyola are both postponed. The university says it is working with the West Coast Conference and the other institutions to reschedule the games.

Gonzaga is also working on rescheduling the jersey ceremony for Courtney Vandersloot for a later date. Single-game ticket purchasers may request a refund from the Gonzaga Athletics Ticket Office.