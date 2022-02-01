Gonzaga women’s basketball game against Santa Clara is rescheduled

Gonzaga women's basketball team will now host Santa Clara on Feb. 21.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The West Coast Conference has announced a new date for the women’s basketball game between Gonzaga University and Santa Clara University.

The Bulldogs will now host the Broncos in Spokane on Monday, Feb. 21 at 2:00 p.m.

The game between the Zags and Santa Clara was originally scheduled for Jan. 8 but postponed. It is one of three games the team has had postponed this season.

The Gonzaga women’s basketball team is 16-4 on the season and undefeated (7-0) in WCC play. Santa Clara is 10-8 overall and 4-4 in conference play. The two teams will first meet in Santa Clara on Feb. 10 before playing the rescheduled game in Spokane.

Gonzaga said women’s basketball season tickets for the originally scheduled Jan. 8 games will be valid for entry on Feb. 21. Single-game tickets are available for purchase online at GoZags.com/tickets.

Fans will also be able to watch the game on the WCC Network.

Upcoming games for Gonzaga women’s basketball

Feb. 3: Pacific (Home)

Feb. 5: Brigham Young (Home)

Feb. 7: San Francisco (Home)

Feb. 10: Santa Clara (Road)

Feb. 12: San Francisco (Road)

Feb. 17: Saint Mary’s (Home)

Feb. 19: Brigham Young (Road)

Feb. 21: Santa Clara (Home)

Feb. 24: Pepperdine (Home)

Feb. 26: Loyola Marymount (Home)