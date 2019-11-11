SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga women's basketball used a 16-0 second quarter in the team's regular season opener to put away CSU Bakersfield in a 92-48 win.

Four players finished in double figures for the Zags. Freshman Kayleigh Truong finished with 18 points to lead all scorers. Jenn and LeeAnne Wirth combined for 31 points. Jessie Loera had seven points and nine assists.

The Zags shot 56 percent from the field.

"We shot the ball really well," Kayleigh Truong said. "That's how the game is supposed to be played. We ended up with 22 assists as a team. It's pretty high for a team. You can't ask for much more."

Gonzaga plays next on November 14 against UT Martin at 7:30 p.m. inside the McCarthey Athletic Center.

