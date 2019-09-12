PULLMAN, Wash. — Gonzaga women's basketball had little trouble as the Zags beat Washington State 76-53 in Pullman on Sunday.

The Zags used a 23-4 run in the first half to pull away from the Cougs.

The defense played its part in this contest. Gonzaga held Washington State to 31 percent shooting.

Leeanne Wirth led the way with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Jill Townsend had 14 points and six rebounds. Leanne's sister Jenn added 13 points in the win.

Gonzaga's next game will be at home on December 14 against Texas Southern. Game time is set for 2 p.m. in the McCarthey Athletic Center.

