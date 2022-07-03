Watch live: Gonzaga women headed to WCC championship game after win over San Francisco

The Gonzaga women's basketball team will play for the West Coast Conference title after beating San Francisco.

LAS VEGAS — The Gonzaga women's basketball team is headed to the West Coast Conference championship game after a win against San Francisco in the WCC Tournament semifinals.

After a close first half, the Zags pulled away for a 69-55 win. The Bulldogs bench came up big scoring more than 30 points.

The Bulldogs are now 25-6 on the season and will face BYU on Tuesday for the WCC championship.

Gonzaga entered the game looking to bolster its NCAA Tournament credentials. The Bulldogs are currently considered one of the last four byes according to projections from ESPN. The team wants to make a case it is a solid tournament team and hopes to avoid one of the First Four games.

The Gonzaga women will have a prime opportunity to impress the tournament selection team as it prepares to face BYU. The Cougars are 26-2 on the season and ranked no. 15 in the latest AP Poll.

Gonzaga has struggled against BYU this season. The Zags lost at home on Feb. 5 by a score of 62-50. Gonzaga went into halftime with a 15 point lead in that game but was outscored by 27 points in the second half.

Gonzaga had another disappointing game on the road at BYU on Feb. 19. The Cougars won that game in dominating fashion, beating the Bulldogs 63-39. Once again the Zags led going into the second quarter of the game but BYU really took over in the second half.

A win for the Bulldogs would guarantee them a spot in the NCAA Tournament and take away any concerns about them being a bubble team. BYU is already a lock for the tournament with ESPN projecting the Cougars to be a number 5 seed.

The matchup will also be a repeat of the 2021 WCC women's basketball title game. Last year, the Zags won their ninth WCC Tournament Title in 2021 with a victory over BYU in the championship game.