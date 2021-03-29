Gonzaga will play USC in Elite 8 on Tuesday

Game time is set for 4:15 p.m. and will air on TBS.

INDIANAPOLIS — Gonzaga men's basketball now knows their opponent in the Elite 8.

The Bulldogs will take on USC on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. The game will air on TBS.

The top overall seed Gonzaga beat five seed Creighton 83-65 in the Sweet 16 on Sunday. Six seed USC beat seven seed Oregon 82-68 in the same round to advance.

The Bulldogs and Trojans were supposed to play this season in the PK Invitational on Nov.17, 2020. However, this game was taken off the schedule before the season started as the coronavirus pandemic shifted schedules for programs around the country.

These two teams have only played twice, and both were a while ago. The Bulldogs and Trojans faced off in 1992 and 1993. USC won both games.