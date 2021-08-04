Gonzaga's West Coast Conference schedule released for 2021-2022 season

SPOKANE, Wash. — Get ready Bulldogs fans! The schedule for the coming season's West Coast Conference (WCC) dropped on Wednesday.
The Zags are playing eight home games this winter. The team will open the WCC playing in San Diego on Dec. 30 and continue into the new year with another away game in Los Angeles at Loyola Marymount.
Their first home game of the conference will be held on Jan 6. with San Francisco. This kicks off a three-home game streak with Gonzaga then playing Pepperdine on Jan. 8 and ending with BYU on Jan. 13.
The Zags will be playing eight home games during the conference as the team looks to pick up their 25th conference title in 2021-22 season. GU has shared or won 20 conference championships in the last 21 years, and 22 out of the last 24 years.
Here's a look at the full conference schedule. Home games are indicated in bold:
- Dec. 30: San Diego V. Gonzaga in San Diego, Calif.
- Jan. 1 Loyola Marymount V. Gonzaga in Los Angeles
- Jan. 6: San Francisco V. Gonzaga in Spokane
- Jan. 8 Pepperdine V. Gonzaga in Spokane
- Jan. 13: BYU V. Gonzaga in Spokane
- Jan. 15 Santa Clara V. Gonzaga in Santa Clara, Calif.
- Jan. 20 Pacific V. Gonzaga in Stockton, Calif.
- Jan. 27: Loyola Marymount V. Gonzaga in Spokane
- Jan. 29 Portland V. Gonzaga in Spokane
- Feb. 3: Pepperdine V. Gonzaga in Malibu, Calif.
- Feb. 5: BYU V. Gonzaga in Provo, Utah
- Feb. 10: Pacific V. Gonzaga in Spokane
- Feb. 12: Saint Mary’s V. Gonzaga in Spokane
- Feb. 19: Santa Clara V. Gonzaga in Spokane
- Feb. 24 San Francisco V. Gonzaga in San Francisco
- Feb. 26 Saint Mary’s V. Gonzaga in Moraga, Calif.
The West Coast Conference Championships will follow March 3-8 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.