Gonzaga's West Coast Conference schedule released for 2021-2022 season

Gonzaga will host three consecutive games in January. The Bulldogs are looking to pick up their 25th conference title.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Get ready Bulldogs fans! The schedule for the coming season's West Coast Conference (WCC) dropped on Wednesday.

The Zags are playing eight home games this winter. The team will open the WCC playing in San Diego on Dec. 30 and continue into the new year with another away game in Los Angeles at Loyola Marymount.

Their first home game of the conference will be held on Jan 6. with San Francisco. This kicks off a three-home game streak with Gonzaga then playing Pepperdine on Jan. 8 and ending with BYU on Jan. 13.

The Zags will be playing eight home games during the conference as the team looks to pick up their 25th conference title in 2021-22 season. GU has shared or won 20 conference championships in the last 21 years, and 22 out of the last 24 years.

Here's a look at the full conference schedule. Home games are indicated in bold:

Dec. 30: San Diego V. Gonzaga in San Diego, Calif.

Jan. 1 Loyola Marymount V. Gonzaga in Los Angeles

Jan. 6: San Francisco V. Gonzaga in Spokane

Jan. 8 Pepperdine V. Gonzaga in Spokane

Jan. 13: BYU V. Gonzaga in Spokane

Jan. 15 Santa Clara V. Gonzaga in Santa Clara, Calif.

Jan. 20 Pacific V. Gonzaga in Stockton, Calif.

Jan. 27: Loyola Marymount V. Gonzaga in Spokane

Jan. 29 Portland V. Gonzaga in Spokane

Feb. 3: Pepperdine V. Gonzaga in Malibu, Calif.

Feb. 5: BYU V. Gonzaga in Provo, Utah

Feb. 10: Pacific V. Gonzaga in Spokane

Feb. 12: Saint Mary’s V. Gonzaga in Spokane

Feb. 19: Santa Clara V. Gonzaga in Spokane

Feb. 24 San Francisco V. Gonzaga in San Francisco

Feb. 26 Saint Mary’s V. Gonzaga in Moraga, Calif.