SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga women's basketball had no trouble with Loyola Marymount on Saturday as the Zags won 78-52 inside the McCarthey Athletic Center.

It seemed like guard Jill Townsend couldn't miss in this game. She scored a career-high 28 points in the win. She was 11 of 16 from the field and six of eight shooting three-pointers.

Jenn Wirth also played a big part scoring 17 points. The Zags held LMU to 30 percent shooting.

LeeAnne Wirth and Kayleigh Truong didn't play tonight due to ankle injuries.

With the win, the Zags extend the nation's longest winning streak to 18 games.

Gonzaga's next game is against San Diego at home on January 30 at 6 p.m.

