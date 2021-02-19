Gonzaga to host Santa Clara, Loyola Marymount Feb. 25 and 27

SPOKANE, Wash — The top-ranked Gonzaga Men’s Basketball team will now host Santa Clara and Loyola Marymount on Feb. 25 and Feb. 27 after the West Coast Conference modified its schedule on Thursday.

The Feb. 25 game against Santa Clara will tip off at 4 p.m. and will air on the CBS Sports Network. The LMU game on Feb. 27 will tip off at 7 p.m. and will air on an ESPN Network that has yet to be finalized.