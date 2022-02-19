Gonzaga and Santa Clara: How to watch the men’s basketball game on Saturday

Gonzaga plays in the Kennel for the first time since the team regained their number one ranking, taking on Santa Clara Saturday night.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs return home to Spokane on Saturday in a conference matchup against Santa Clara.

The Zags will be looking to clinch the West Coast Conference title in their final home game of the season. Gonzaga has won or shared the WCC title for nine straight seasons.

Game time and how to watch

For those of you wondering what channel the Gonzaga-Santa Clara game is on, here are the details:

The Santa Clara at Gonzaga game will be aired in Spokane on the Fox network. The tip-off is at 6:00 p.m. The game will also be shown regionally on ROOT Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Bay Area, AT&T Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports San Diego and streamed online on The WCC Network.

Bulldogs vs Broncos

This is the second meeting this season between the Bulldogs and Broncos. Gonzaga won at Santa Clara on Jan. 15 with a score of 115-83.

The Bulldogs are 22-2 on the season and have won their last 15 games. The Zags are unbeaten in conference play. Gonzaga has won 32 straight against WCC opponents, the longest conference winning streak in the country.

Santa Clara is 18-9 overall this season and 8-4 in conference play. The Broncos still have a shot at the number two seed in the WCC tournament.

Gonzaga enters the game after a 86-66 win at Pepperdine. Drew Timme scored 19 points, Chet Holmgren had 18 points and 17 rebounds and Andrew Nembhard added a career-high 14 assists to lead top-ranked Gonzaga.

Following Saturday’s game, Gonzaga closes out the regular season on the road against two of the top teams in the WCC. The Zags are in San Francisco on Feb. 24 and at Saint Mary’s on Feb. 26. Both teams will be hoping for an upset and a chance to bolster their case for the NCAA tournament.

Tomorrow's for these guys ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uL4BLPcQxo — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) February 19, 2022

Upcoming Gonzaga men’s basketball schedule