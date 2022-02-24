Gonzaga and San Francisco: How to watch the men’s basketball game on Thursday

Gonzaga returns to the road as the unanimous number one team, taking on San Francisco on Thursday night.

SAN FRANCISCO — The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs close the season on the road this week with two tough games. First up, is a conference matchup against San Francisco on Thursday night.

The Zags will be looking to bolster their case as the number one team in the nation, while the Dons are hoping to convince the NCAA Tournament committee that they deserve a spot in the Big Dance.

Game time and how to watch

For those of you wondering what channel the Gonzaga-San Francisco game is on, here are the details:

The Gonzaga at San Francisco game will be aired on ESPN 2. The tip-off is at 6:00 p.m. The game will also be streamed online on Watch ESPN.

Bulldogs vs Dons

This is the second meeting this season between the Bulldogs and Dons. Gonzaga won at home in Spokane on Jan. 20 with a score of 78-62. Chet Holmgren had a career game that night with 22 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 blocks.

The Bulldogs are 23-2 on the season and have won their last 16 games. The Zags are unbeaten in conference play. Gonzaga has won 33 straight against WCC opponents, the longest conference winning streak in the country.

San Francisco is 22-7 overall this season and 9-5 in conference play. The Dons are hopeful they can land a spot in the NCAA Tournament. A win, or strong showing, against Gonzaga, would certainly help their case.

Gonzaga enters the game after an 81-69 win at home against Santa Clara. Drew Timme had 23 points and nine rebounds, Andrew Nembhard added 21 points, and Gonzaga clinched its 10th straight West Coast Conference regular-season title.

Still reliving Saturday night 🎊 pic.twitter.com/7Ij3hQhXBw — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) February 23, 2022

Following Thursday’s game against San Francisco, Gonzaga closes out the season on the road at No. 23 Saint Mary’s on Feb. 26. The Gaels will also be looking for an upset and a chance to boost their NCAA Tournament bid.

