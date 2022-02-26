Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s: How to watch the men’s basketball game on Saturday

No. 1 Gonzaga looks to remain undefeated in conference play as the Bulldogs close out the regular season at No. 23 Saint Mary's on Saturday night.

MORAGA, Calif. — The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs close the season on the road with a tough matchup against the No. 23 Saint Mary’s Gaels.

The Zags will be looking to bolster their case as the number one team in the nation, while the Gaels are looking to make a convincing case to the NCAA Tournament committee.

Game time and how to watch

For those of you wondering what channel the Gonzaga-Saint Mary’s game is on, here are the details:

The Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s game on Feb. 26 will be aired on ESPN, this was a change announced earlier this week. The tip-off is at 7:00 p.m. The game will also be streamed online on Watch ESPN.

Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s

This is the second meeting this season between the Bulldogs and Gaels. Gonzaga won at home in Spokane on Feb. 12 with a score of 74-58. Drew Timme scored 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds in that win, while Chet Holmgren had 11 points and 13 rebounds.

The Bulldogs are 24-2 on the season and have won their last 17 games. The Zags are unbeaten in conference play. Gonzaga has won 34 straight against WCC opponents, the longest conference winning streak in the country.

Saint Mary’s is 23-6 overall this season and 11-3 in conference play. The Gaels are ranked in the Top 25 once again this season and are hopeful they can land a spot in the NCAA Tournament. A win, or strong showing, against Gonzaga, would certainly help their case.

Gonzaga enters the game after an 89-73 win on the road at San Francisco. Chet Holmgren had one of the best games of his career, scoring 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting, 15 rebounds, six blocks, and three steals. Drew Timme added 20 points and nine rebounds. Two other Zags were in double figures Andrew Nembhard scoring 17 points and Julian Strawther adding 15.