Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s: Game Preview

SPOKANE, Wash. — The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs face what could be their toughest matchup in a while on Saturday, Feb. 12 as No. 22 Saint Mary’s comes to the Kennel.

The game will be aired on ESPN2 with a live stream on Watch ESPN. Coverage starts at 7:00 p.m.

This is the first meeting this season between Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s. It’s the seventh time the two schools have played as ranked teams, the Zags won all six of the previous matchups.

Gonzaga is 20-2 on the season and has won its last 13 games. The Zags are unbeaten in conference play. Gonzaga has won its last 27 West Coast Conference (WCC) games by double digits.

This is GU’s 25th straight 20-win season, which is the second-longest active streak in the nation.

Saint Mary’s has also reached 20 wins on the season. The Gaels are 20-5 overall this season and 8-2 in conference play.

Both teams are looking to bolster their resumes ahead of the NCAA tournament. For the Zags, a win could mean a return to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll after current No. 1 Auburn lost this week.

Gonzaga enters the game after an 89-51 win over Pacific in Spokane on Thursday. Rasir Bolton scored 20 points while Drew Timme added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Julian Strawther had 15 points and Chet Holmgren scored 14 for Gonzaga, which ran its home win streak to 65 consecutive games — the longest streak in the nation.

