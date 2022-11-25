The Gonzaga Bulldogs face Purdue in the semis of the Phil Knight Legacy on Friday night. It’s yet another top-25 matchup for the Zags.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-1) face another top-25 opponent in the next round of the Phil Knight Legacy on Friday night. When the Zags take on No. 24 Purdue (4-0), it will mark their fourth game against a team currently ranked in the AP Top 25.

Gonzaga enters the game after routing Portland State 102-78 in the opening round of the tournament. Six Zags players scored in double figures, with transfer guard Malachi Smith leading the way with 23 points off the bench.

Purdue beat West Virginia 80-68 on Thursday. Zach Edey notched his fourth straight double-double, with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

Game time and how to watch

For those of you wondering what channel the Gonzaga-Purdue basketball game is on, here are the details:

The Gonzaga vs Purdue basketball game tips off at 8:30 p.m. pacific time on Friday, November 25. Fans can watch the game on ESPN. The game will also stream on Watch ESPN.

The game will be played at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Bulldogs vs Boilermakers

Gonzaga’s tough non-conference schedule continues on Friday night with a top-25 matchup against the Purdue Boilermakers.

A lot of attention will be down low as Gonzaga’s big men including Drew Timme and Efton Reid III face Purdue's 7'4" center Zach Edey. Reid has not had a lot of playing time early in the season, so it will be interesting to see how Mark Few uses him in this game.

Gonzaga and Purdue have not faced each other since 2000. Purdue won both previous matchups.

This game will be played at the Moda Center, where Gonzaga is 5-1 all time, including two wins in last season’s NCAA Tournament.

The winner of the Gonzaga-Purdue game will move on to the finals and take on the winner of Duke vs Xavier. The loser will move to the third-place game.

Upcoming Gonzaga men’s basketball schedule

Nov. 24-27: Gonzaga at Phil Knight Legacy Tournament (Portland) Nov. 25: Gonzaga vs Purdue Nov 27: TBD

Dec. 2: Gonzaga vs Baylor (Sioux Falls, SD)

Dec. 5: Gonzaga vs Kent State

Dec. 9: Gonzaga vs Washington

Dec. 12: Gonzaga vs Northern Illinois

Dec. 17: Gonzaga vs Alabama (Birmingham, AL)

Dec. 20: Gonzaga vs Montana

Dec. 28: Gonzaga vs Eastern Oregon

Dec. 31: Gonzaga vs Pepperdine

Jan. 5: Gonzaga at San Francisco

Jan. 7: Gonzaga at Santa Clara

Jan. 12: Gonzaga at Brigham Young (BYU)

Jan. 14: Gonzaga vs Portland

Jan. 19: Gonzaga vs Loyola Marymount

Jan. 21: Gonzaga at Pacific

Jan. 28: Gonzaga at Portland

Feb. 2: Gonzaga vs Santa Clara

Feb. 4: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s

Feb. 9: Gonzaga vs San Francisco

Feb. 11: Gonzaga vs Brigham Young (BYU)

Feb. 16: Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount

Feb. 18: Gonzaga at Pepperdine

Feb. 23: Gonzaga vs San Diego

Feb. 25: Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s

Mar. 1: Gonzaga vs Chicago State

