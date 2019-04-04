TAMPA, Fla. — The Oregon Ducks will play in their first Final Four on Friday against the most talented opponent they've faced all season, the overall No. 1 seed Baylor Bears.

Friday's game against Baylor will be at 4 p.m. PT. and will air on ESPN2.

Former Gonzaga Prep standout and current Oregon Ducks senior Oti Gildon and her teammates beat Mississippi State 88-84 in the Elite Eight in Portland on Sunday.

The win against Mississippi State marks the Ducks first Women's Final Four appearance in school history.

Gildon is in her final season with the Ducks, who look to win their first NCAA title on the women's side.

Gildon became the Ducks winningest player in program history earlier this year sharing the honor with teammate Maite Carzorla.

Their Final Four opponent Baylor has lost only one game all season, a five-point loss to Stanford in December. The Bears have run through the NCAA Tournament, winning their first four games by an average of 36 points.

No. 2 seed Oregon (33-4) handled its first two opponents in the tournament easily, beating Portland State 78-40 and Indiana 91-68. The Ducks then beat No. 6 seed South Dakota State 63-53 in the Sweet 16 and No. 1 seed Mississippi State 88-84 in the Elite 8.

Baylor is led by 6-foot-7 senior center Kalani Brown, who averages 15.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game, and 6-4 junior forward Lauren Cox, who averages 12.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.5 blocks per game.

Oregon is led by 5-11 junior guard Sabrina Ionescu, who averages 19.9 points, 8.2 assists and 7.5 rebounds per game, and 6-4 junior forward Ruthy Hebard, who averages 16.4 points and 9.1 rebounds.

Friday's game between Baylor and Oregon is at 4 p.m. PT. The other semifinal pits top seed Notre Dame against second-seeded Connecticut at 6 p.m. PT. Both games will air on ESPN2.

The national championship game will be played on Sunday at 3 p.m. PT and will air on ESPN.

