PORTLAND, Ore. — Former Gonzaga Prep standout and current Oregon Ducks senior Oti Gildon is heading to the Women's Final Four after the Ducks beat Mississippi State 88-84 in the Elite Eight in Portland on Sunday.

The win marks the first Women's Final Four appearance for the Ducks in school history. They will face the winner of the Baylor vs. Iowa game.

Gildon had 2 points in the game, which saw her play limited minutes.

Gildon became the winningest player in program history this year sharing the honor with teammate Maite Carzorla.

She is in her final season with the Ducks, who look to win their first NCAA title on the women's side.

