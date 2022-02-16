Gonzaga at Pepperdine: How to watch the men’s basketball game on Wednesday

No. 1 Gonzaga travels to Pepperdine on Wednesday night. The game will be on ESPN2 at 8 p.m.

MALIBU, Calif. — The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs return to road on Wednesday in a conference matchup against Pepperdine University. This is the first game for the Zags since the team returned to the number one ranking in the latest AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll.

Game time and how to watch

For those of you wondering what channel Gonzaga is on tonight, here are the details:

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Gonzaga at Pepperdine

8:00 p.m.

Watch: ESPN2

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Bulldogs vs Waves

This is the second meeting this season between the Bulldogs and Waves. Gonzaga scored a season-high 117 points in a 117-83 win at home on Jan. 8.

Gonzaga is the heavy favorite in tonight’s game.

The Bulldogs are 21-2 on the season and have won their last 14 games. The Zags are unbeaten in conference play. Gonzaga has won its last 28 West Coast Conference (WCC) games by double digits.

This is GU’s 25th straight 20-win season, which is the second-longest active streak in the nation.

Pepperdine is in last place of the WCC with a 1-11 record in conference play. The Waves are 7-20 overall this season.

Gonzaga enters the game after 74-58 win over Saint Mary’s on Saturday. Drew Timme scored 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the game. Andrew Nembhard added 16 points for the Zags, while Chet Holmgren had 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Following tonight’s game against Pepperdine, Gonzaga returns to Spokane to face Santa Clara, in the Bulldogs final game in the Kennel this season.

Upcoming Gonzaga men’s basketball schedule