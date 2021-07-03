Gonzaga men's cross country selected to nationals for first time ever as a team

The Zags set themselves up for program history after finishing second in the West Coast Conference Championships on Feb. 24 after not racing for 467 days.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga men's cross country made program history on Sunday as they were selected for the NCAA Championships for the first time ever as a team.

The Zags set themselves up for program history after finishing second in the West Coast Conference Championships on Feb. 24 after not racing for 467 days. They beat then eighth ranked Portland in that race and only finished behind the number one team in the country BYU. It matched the program high for finish at the event and the first time finishing second since 2004.

In that race James Mwara finished in second and set a program record for time in an 8K race,

After the WCC Championships, the Zags rose up the national rankings to No. 14, which was also a program record.

The 2021 NCAA Championships is will take place in Stillwater, Oklahoma on March 15. The races are set to start at 9:30 a.m. and ESPNU will broadcast the event.