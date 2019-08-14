The West Coast Conference schedule for Gonzaga men's basketball was released Tuesday.
Below is the full schedule of the Zags' conference slate.
2020 Gonzaga Men's Basketball WCC Schedule
Jan. 2 at Portland
Jan. 4 vs. Pepperdine
Jan. 9 at San Diego
Jan. 11 at Loyola Marymount
Jan. 16 vs. Santa Clara
Jan. 18 vs. BYU
Jan. 25 vs. Pacific
Jan. 30 at Santa Clara
Feb. 1 at San Francisco
Feb. 6 vs. Loyola Marymount
Feb. 8 at Saint Mary's
Feb. 15 at Pepperdine
Feb. 20 vs. San Francisco
Feb. 22 at BYU
Feb. 27 vs. San Diego
Feb. 29 vs. Saint Mary's
The West Coast Conference Championships are March 5-10.
THE NOTABLE GAMES
The first big test in conference play for Gonzaga will come against BYU at home on January 18.
The last six games for Gonzaga will likely be the team's toughest stretch. In those contests, the Zags will play Saint Mary's on the road, BYU on the road and then Saint Mary's again at home for Senior Night.
