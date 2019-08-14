The West Coast Conference schedule for Gonzaga men's basketball was released Tuesday.

Below is the full schedule of the Zags' conference slate.



2020 Gonzaga Men's Basketball WCC Schedule

Jan. 2 at Portland

Jan. 4 vs. Pepperdine

Jan. 9 at San Diego

Jan. 11 at Loyola Marymount

Jan. 16 vs. Santa Clara

Jan. 18 vs. BYU

Jan. 25 vs. Pacific

Jan. 30 at Santa Clara

Feb. 1 at San Francisco

Feb. 6 vs. Loyola Marymount

Feb. 8 at Saint Mary's

Feb. 15 at Pepperdine

Feb. 20 vs. San Francisco

Feb. 22 at BYU

Feb. 27 vs. San Diego

Feb. 29 vs. Saint Mary's

The West Coast Conference Championships are March 5-10.





THE NOTABLE GAMES

The first big test in conference play for Gonzaga will come against BYU at home on January 18.

The last six games for Gonzaga will likely be the team's toughest stretch. In those contests, the Zags will play Saint Mary's on the road, BYU on the road and then Saint Mary's again at home for Senior Night.

