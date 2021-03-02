Gonzaga men's basketball will play Pacific on Thursday

The Bulldogs' had a schedule change after their original opponent, Loyola Marymount, went on pause due to coronavirus,.

Gonzaga men's basketball has a new opponent for Thursday.

The Zags will travel to Stockton to take on conference foe Pacific. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. and will air on CBS Sports Network.

This schedule change came after a game cancellation earlier this week against Loyola Marymount. LMU had to go on pause due to coronavirus cases on the team.

Gonzaga has already played Pacific this season. It was their largest margin of victory this season in a 46 point win against the Tigers on Jan. 23 at home.

Drew Timme led the way with 22 points in that game. Corey Kispert added 16 points.