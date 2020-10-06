PHOENIX — Gonzaga men's basketball announced on Wednesday that it will play Texas Tech in the Jerry Colangelo Classic in Phoenix on December 19.

The game will be nationally televised on CBS. Other matchups include Arizona State vs. BYU, San Francisco vs. Grand Canyon, and Northern Arizona vs. San Diego.

The Bulldogs and Red Raiders faced off recently in the 2019 NCAA Tournament Elite 8. Texas Tech got the win 75-69 to reach the Final Four. Texas Tech has beat Gonzaga every time in three total meetings.

The Zags have high expectations this upcoming seasons as they're expected to be one of the top ranked teams in the country going into the year.

