Two Gonzaga men's basketball players held out against Auburn due to COVID-19 protocols

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two Gonzaga men's basketball players will be held out of Friday's game against Auburn due to coronavirus protocols according to the team.

The game scheduled for Friday morning against Auburn at 8 a.m. will still be played.

The two athletes will isolate. Freshman guard Dominick Harris's dad tweeted that Harris will sit out as he came in close proximity with the player that tested positive.

The protocols went into place after the No. 1 Bulldogs won against No. 6 Kansas 102-90 on Thursday in the Fort Meyers Tip-Off in Fort Meyers, Florida.

On Thursday before the game against Kansas, the team announced that a non-student athlete that traveled with the team tested positive for coronavirus and two other non-student athletes were isolated as a result.