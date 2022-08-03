No. 1 ranked Gonzaga Men's Basketball defeats No. 19 Saint Mary's 82-69

Bulldogs clinch an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament by winning the WCC tournament championship.

LAS VEGAS — The No. 1 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs, fueled by an aggressive offensive showing from their guards, won the WCC tournament by defeating No. 19 Saint Mary's 82-69.

The guard trio of Rasir Bolton, Andrew Nembhard and Julian Strawther for Gonzaga combined for 53 of the team's points and Nembhard led all scorers with 19 points on the night. Nembhard was also named the WCC tournament most valuable player.

Saint Mary's was able to hold Gonzaga forwards Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren to just 18 points combined, but was unable to handle the guard play from GU.

The Zags shot 58% from the field and shot 50% from beyond the arc. Julian Strawther led the team with 13 points at halftime after scoring zero points in the game against USF last night. He finished with 16 points and was a perfect 3-3 from behind the three point line.

Gonzaga has likely locked up the number one overall seed in the upcoming NCAA tournament. Saint Mary's is projected to be a six seed in the tournament.