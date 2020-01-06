SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga men's basketball claimed last season's West Coast Conference regular season title and the path to do it again was released on Monday by the league.

The conference schedule is 16 games for the third straight season.

The Zags will play Saint Mary's, BYU, Pacific, Pepperdine, San Diego, San Francisco and Santa Clara both at home and on the road this season.

They will only play Loyola Marymount once this season. That game will be inside the McCarthey Athletic Center.

The Zags only play Portland once this season. That game will be on the road.

Over the last eight seasons, The Zags have claimed outright or at least gtotten a share of the regular season title. The team will be expected to do it again next year as the Bulldogs are anticipated to be one of the top teams in the country.

