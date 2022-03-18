Gonzaga vs Memphis: How to watch Saturday’s NCAA Tournament game

The top seed Gonzaga Bulldogs face the Memphis Tigers on Saturday night in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs will likely need to play better if they want to make it out of the second round of the NCAA Tournament and into the Sweet 16. The Zags will face No. 9 seed Memphis on Saturday night.

You might not know it by looking at the final score (93-72), but the Bulldogs struggled early in their first-round game against Georgia State. It wasn’t until Gonzaga went on a 21-0 run that the Bulldogs finally looked like a number one seed.

Gonzaga was led by Drew Timme who scored 32 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. But more importantly, Timme provided the spark the Zags needed when the game was close.

Chet Holmgren also had a spectacular game, with 19 points, 17 rebounds, and 7 blocks.

Memphis enters the game after beating No. 8 seed Boise State in the first round, 64-53. The Tigers held off a late charge from the Broncos to advance to the second round.

Game time and how to watch

For those of you wondering what channel the Gonzaga-Memphis men’s basketball game is on, here are the details:

The Gonzaga vs Memphis NCAA Tournament game will be aired on TBS. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. PDT on Saturday, March 19.

The game will also stream live on mobile, tablet, and web with the NCAA’s March Madness Live. Live streams are also available on Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Bulldogs vs Tigers

The start of this game will be important for both Gonzaga and Memphis. The Bulldogs need to play much better in the first half than they did in the first round.

Gonzaga will likely look to Timme to get them going early. The junior seemingly willed Gonzaga to keep going on Thursday, even when the shots weren’t falling.

“My guys had my back and the coaches believed in me. I just had confidence from them,” said Timme, who was 3 of 7 shooting and 4 of 9 at the foul line in the first half. “It’s really reassuring. It really can help give you a boost when you get a little down on yourself.”

The Zags looked more like themselves in the second half, when the team went on a 21-0 run.

“We just needed to come back and be who we are in the second half, and I think they did a great job with that,” Coach Mark Few said.

Memphis comes into the game looking much more confident. The Tigers struggled early in the season but played better down the stretch, and are 8-2 in their last 10 games.