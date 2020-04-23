SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga men's basketball forward Corey Kispert announced Thursday he has declared for the NBA Draft without an agent.

Since he didn't hire an agent, he can return to the Zags next season if he elects not to go pro. If he chooses to return, he must make that decision by June 3.

“After talking with the Gonzaga coaching staff and my family, I have decided to go through the NBA Draft evaluation process without hiring an agent,” Kispert said. “It's always been my dream to play in the NBA and going without an agent allows me to see where I stand. If the evaluations tell me I need to elevate my game further, I would be thrilled to return to Gonzaga and play for Zag Nation. Since the day I stepped foot on campus, I have grown so much as a person and as a player, and I thank God every day for GU. Thank you to Coach Few, the entire GU coaching staff, along with the most amazing fans in the country for their support with this decision.”

The West Coast Conference first seam selection averaged 13.9 points per game last season and was one of the most efficient scorers in the country. He shot nearly 44 percent from the three-point line last season.

