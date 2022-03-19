Gonzaga vs Louisville: Game preview and how to watch

The No. 9 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs take on No. 1 seed Louisville Cardinals in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night.

Gonzaga (27-6) beat Nebraska 68-55 in the first round with a convincing win. The Zags made the tournament after winning the West Coast Conference championship.

Louisville (26-4) entered the tournament after a surprisingly early exit in the ACC Tournament. Some questions whether the Cardinals should still earn a number one seed after the loss. But in the first round, Louisville looked the part of a number one seed, easily handling Albany 83-51.

The winner of this game will move on to the Sweet 16.

Game time and how to watch

For those of you wondering what channel the Gonzaga-Louisville women’s basketball game is on, here are the details:

The Gonzaga vs Louisville NCAA Tournament game will be aired on ESPN. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. PDT on Sunday, March 20.

The game will also be streamed live on Watch ESPN and ESPN Plus.

Bulldogs vs Cardinals

Gonzaga will be looking to flex its defensive muscles when it takes the court against Louisville.

The Cardinals average 72.5 points per game on average, but the Zags will be looking to keep the score lower. The Bulldogs have allowed just 56.2 points per game.

Gonzaga is led by Melody Kempton, junior guard Kayleigh Truong, and sophomore forward Yvonne Ejim.

Kempton and Truong were both named to the All-WCC Women’s Basketball First Team.

This is Kempton’s second year in a row on the All-WCC team. She currently leads the Zags with an average of 10.9 points per game and 6.3 rebounds.

Truong has earned All-WCC honors for the past three years, including an honorable mention last year and All-Freshman two seasons ago. Truong is averaging 10.8 points per game along with 3.8 assists.

Ejim was named the Sixth Woman of the Year in the WCC along with being selected to the All-WCC Second Team. Ejim is averaging 10 points per game this season and 5.6 rebounds per game. She also leads the Bulldogs with 44 steals.